Ashok Leyland Secures Order For 1,282 Buses From Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation 

Ashok Leyland on Friday announced that it has secured an order for 1,282 fully assembled buses from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). The order is one of the largest ever received by a single OEM from a state transport undertaking, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, of Ashok Leyland, said, " We are pleased to have won one of the largest OEM-built fully built bus orders from GSRTC. Our buses are known for their durability, robustness, and cutting-edge technology, which makes Ashok Leyland a preferred choice in the bus segment, with the government as well as with private customers. We take pride in offering unmatched cost-effectiveness, delivering exceptional product experiences, and setting the highest industry standards. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders.”

Agreement details

Under the agreement, Ashok Leyland will deliver 55-seater fully assembled BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner. The company said that the buses are engineered to offer passenger comfort and will incorporate advanced iGen6 BS VI technology. This technology includes a 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine, which is expected to enhance safety and comfort and reduce the overall cost of ownership (TCO) for GSRTC.

Sanjeev Kumar, President, M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, "We are thrilled to receive this order from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). GSRTC has had a long association with Ashok Leyland, with more than 2600 BSVI buses already operating successfully in their fleet, including 320 fully built midi buses. This latest order boosts our order book from State Transport Undertakings to an impressive tally of over 4,000 buses. GSRTC has been a cherished, long-standing partner, and we take pride in our consistent track record of delivering high-performance vehicles to them. These 11-metre fully assembled diesel buses will feature our in-house developed iGen6 BS VI OBD II technology, adhering to the rigorous AIS 052 and AIS 153 CMVR bus body standards.”

As of 1:13 pm, shares of Ashok Leyland were tradig nearly 1.60 per cent higher at Rs 176.90 per share.