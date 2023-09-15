Ashok Leyland Surges 2% After Inking Pact With UP Government

Truck maker Ashok Leyland, on Friday, announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UP Government for setting up a new integrated commercial vehicle bus manufacturing facility primarily focused on promoting electric vehicles (EV) in Uttar Pradesh. The stocks of the company rose as much as 2 per cent on the back of the deal, to hit an intraday high of Rs 183.50 per share.

Upon commencement of operations, the manufacturing facility will initially have the capacity to produce 2,500 buses per year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. The company aims to gradually expand this capacity to accommodate up to 5,000 vehicles per year over the next decade as the demand for electric and other types of buses is expected to grow substantially over the next few years, it added.

Once the facility is operational, this will be the seventh vehicle plant of Ashok Leyland in India.

In a separate development, Ashok Leyland inked a pact with TVS Mobility Private Limited to form a Joint Venture (JV) company, with TVS Mobility contributing to the extent of 50.1 per cent and the former to the extent of 49.9 per cent. “The company would be investing an amount of up to Rs 40 crore, in one or more tranches, in the proposed JV Company, subject to compliance of various requirements and signing of agreements,” Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The market valuation of the company is Rs 53,804.53 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 191.45 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 133.10 per share.

The stocks of Ashok Leyland, as of 3:11 pm, were trading 1.83 per cent higher at Rs 183.15 apiece, on BSE.