Ashwini Vaishnaw Exhorts Bankers To Create Platform For Quick Credit To MSMEs & Others

Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday exhorted bankers to create a platform that is as powerful and seamless as the UPI for providing quick and easy credit to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), small industries, businesses and people at the bottom of the pyramid.

“You (bankers) have, today, a very good ecosystem of Aadhar, Digilocker and UPI to take up the challenge. Work on the challenge for the next three months, come back and I will work the whole day with you to look at the concepts you have brought,” he said.

Vaishnaw made the statement while speaking at the 'Digital Payment Utsav' hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) as part of the week-long 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav'. The event celebrated the journey and rise of digital payments in India.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauds BFSI for making 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' a reality

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also delivered a special address recognising the efforts of Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and fintech players for making the dream of digitally empowered and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat a reality.

“The performance of India in digital payment space is the envy of nations around the world that years ago thought they are ahead in technology and innovation,” he said.

The Minister of State for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that even during the pandemic, citizens could get their benefits directly into their accounts with no corruption and in the most responsible manner.

MeitY secretary Ajay Sawhney said that UPI has created certain magic.

"UPI is not just a database or a project. It is a nationwide ecosystem where everyone is welcome to join in. UPI continues to grow at an unexpected pace…but we still have many miles to go. Till we see cash our work is not complete," he said.

MeitY economic advisor Simmi Chaudhary underscored the importance of digital payments. He informed that transaction volume has surged to Rs 5,551 crore in the financial year 2021 from Rs 2,071 crore in FY2018.

"Digital payments have been keeping the economy running and helping people reduce the contact with the virus," Chaudhary said.