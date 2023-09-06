Asian Currencies Recover As Yuan Gains, Risk Sentiment Remains Weak

The Singapore Dollar and South Korean won rebounded slightly on Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses, as the Chinese yuan gained some ground. The Singapore Dollar, which had hit a 10-month low in early Asian trading, managed to rise by 0.1 per cent, while the South Korean won also saw a 0.1 per cent gain.

Additionally, the Philippine peso saw a marginal increase after falling approximately 0.1 per cent. These modest recoveries came after the yuan had fallen to a 10-month low earlier in the session, prompting state-owned banks to intervene and prevent further depreciation. The yuan was last trading at 7.30 per Dollar, showing signs of stabilisation. An analyst suggested that bank intervention might have contributed to this rebound, especially as some USD/AXJ pairs approached their yearly highs.

Declining currencies

However, not all Asian currencies experienced gains. The Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah, Thailand's baht, and the Taiwan Dollar all fell between 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent. This mixed performance reflects the ongoing concerns about global economic growth and higher oil prices that have dampened overall risk sentiment.

Weak service activity data from China, coupled with lacklustre manufacturing numbers from Britain and Europe, have cast a shadow over the global economic outlook. These factors have led investors to reduce their exposure to risk-sensitive assets. Furthermore, Brent crude oil prices rose, driven by Saudi Arabia and Russia extending their supply cuts for a longer duration than expected. This has added to the uncertainties and weighed on risk confidence in the markets.

Investors are closely monitoring comments from Federal Reserve officials as they approach the next policy meeting scheduled for September 19–20. Fed Governor Christopher Waller has indicated that the latest economic data supports the consideration of further interest rate hikes in the United States. While market expectations suggest the Fed will keep rates steady during the upcoming meeting, there is uncertainty about the outlook beyond that point.

In terms of Asian equities, stock markets in Thailand, South Korea, and the Philippines experienced trading between flat and a 0.7 per cent decline, reflecting the prevailing cautious sentiment. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Malaysia saw modest gains of 0.2 per cent to 0.4 per cent in their respective stock markets.

(With Reuters Inputs)