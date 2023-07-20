Asian Development Bank Thrives On Domestic Demand

In its latest forecast, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed the growth prospects for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific, projecting a steady growth rate of 4.8 per cent for the year 2023. The ADB highlights that robust domestic demand continues to drive the region's recovery, bolstering economic activities in various sectors.

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) released in July 2023, the ADB anticipates a decline in inflation in the region, as fuel and food prices subside, approaching pre-pandemic levels. For the current year, inflation in developing Asia is forecasted at 3.6 per cent, a notable improvement from the previous estimate of 4.2 per cent made in April.

Looking ahead to 2024, the inflation outlook remains positive, with a projected rate of 3.4 per cent. This slight upward revision from the previous estimate of 3.3 per cent indicates the sustained momentum of economic recovery in the region.

ADB's regional outlook

The ADB attributes the region's growth to various factors, including the reopening of China's economy following pandemic-induced restrictions. China, a major player in the Asian market, is expected to maintain its growth rate at 5 per cent this year, driven by strong domestic demand in the services sector.

However, the report notes that demand for developing Asia's electronics and manufactured goods exports is facing challenges due to weak economic activities in major advanced economies. Despite this, the region continues to progress steadily, with domestic demand and the service sector leading the growth.

ADB Chief Economist Albert Park expressed confidence in the region's recovery. “Domestic demand and service activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2024, the ADB expects a slightly reduced growth rate of 4.7 per cent for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific, down from the 4.8 per cent estimated in April.

The ADB's growth forecasts for most sub-regions in Asia and the Pacific remain unchanged, indicating the overall stability and resilience of the region's economies. However, Southeast Asia's growth outlook is adjusted to 4.6 per cent for this year and 4.9 per cent for the next, down from the April estimates of 4.7 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively.

Additionally, the forecast for the Caucasus and Central Asia sub-region has been marginally revised downward to 4.3 per cent for 2023 and 4.4 per cent for 2024, compared to the previous estimates of 4.4 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

