Asian Markets Turn To China And Banks For Help Under Pressure

Asian emerging markets were under pressure on Monday, with currencies inching lower against a strengthening dollar and most equities trading lower as investors awaited central bank meetings and more economic stimulus from China.

The South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah lead the losses alongside other major currencies in the region, down 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively. Equities in Jakarta were 0.3 per cent lower.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose marginally to 102.33, not far from a one-month low of 102 it touched on Friday. It was later trading at 102.35.

"South Korean markets are tracking the Friday Wall Street drag where AI and semiconductor stocks took a hit," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank. Markets are tracking the fall in US stocks on Friday, which is also pushing the South Korean won lower, Panichpibool added.

The yuan in China was also trading 0.3 per cent lower with its stock markets also down 0.5 per cent, as investors look for more information on economic stimulus and expect a rate cut later in the week.

"The People's Bank of China's heavily anticipated loan prime rate cut on Tuesday could positively affect Asian stock markets and currencies," Poon said. Analysts at Barclays expect the PBoC to continue to ease monetary policy.

"We forecast an additional 30 basis points of policy rate cuts, 50 basis points of cuts to banks' reserve requirement ratio, and a reduction of 60-80 basis points to mortgage rates for both new and existing home loans."

The Philippine central bank, which is set to meet this week, downgraded its current account deficit projections for 2023 and 2024 despite rising global financial uncertainties.

Stock markets in the region were also trading lower, with shares in Manila down around 1 per cent. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in its last meeting kept its interest rate unchanged after cumulative increases of 425 basis points over the previous 12 months.Bank Indonesia is also set to meet this Thursday, and is widely expected to keep its rates unchanged for the fifth straight meeting as inflation remains within its target.

Philip Sung Seng WEE, FX Strategist at DBS Bank, did not expect the Thai baht to break the 34.6 level against the dollar, after the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting last week, but added he may revisit his expectations.

The baht was down 0.3 per cent against the dollar, trading at the 34.72 level. Equities in Seoul and Singapore dropped 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively while stocks in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok fell 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent.