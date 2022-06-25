Assam CM Biswa Thanks Mukesh Ambani & His Son For Donating Rs 25 Cr To Flood Relief Fund

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Reliance Industries Limited Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant for donating Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to help people reeling under the devastating floods in the state.

Taking to Twitter, CM Biswa expressed his gratitude and wrote, "My deepest gratitude to Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani for standing with the people of Assam at this crucial juncture by donating ₹ 25 crore to CM Relief Fund. We appreciate this kind gesture. This will go a long way in augmenting our flood relief measures".

While Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama, has donated Rs 10 lakh from his Gaden Phodrang Trust, and Oil India Limited (OIL) has donated ₹ 5 crore to the relief fund.

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF while T-series owner and music producer Bhushan Kumar has donated Rs 11 lakh.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor have contributed ₹ 5 lakh each to the CMRF.

Assam floods

The devastating floods have claimed 108 lives since April, affecting more than 45 lakh people across 30 districts of the state. Silchar town in Barak Valley is the worst-affected region with no food and electricity and an acute scarcity of drinking water. It is entirely dependent on the food and essentials being airdropped by the central and state disaster forces, besides the army and the air force.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of June 22, six people died taking the flood-and-landslip death toll from April to 88.

An ASDMA spokesperson said that as of June 23, 53.94 lakh people have been affected in 31 districts across 5,123 villages, and crops in 108,030.98 hectares have been damaged. While in Kaziranga National Park, the water level receded marginally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured complete assistance to the state to overcome the flood situation and mentioned that the Centre is closely monitoring the issue.

