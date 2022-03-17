Assamese Start-up Launches Tea Named After Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Aromatic Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "honour his valour and courage" in the face of Russian invasion.

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told PTI that the brand Zelenskyy, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday.

"The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Barua maintained.

The Ukranian student, "knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near", is still fighting, he said, adding, "We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea."

The brew will be available for sale online, Barua informed.

Russian invasion of Ukraine largely stalled on all fronts: UK defence ministry

Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.

In its latest Defence Intelligence Update posted on social media, the MoD said that while the Russian invasion had largely stalled, the Ukrainian resistance remained well-coordinated.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, the MoD intelligence update reads.

Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses. Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands, it adds.