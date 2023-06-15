Assam's First Airline Jettwings Gets Government Nod To Fly From October

Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based carrier and the first airline from the north-east has received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to initiate air operations in the region with the twin-class Embraer E175 aircraft. It is set to commence operations in October and fuel regional connectivity to destinations in the northeastern region under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) initiative.

Founder and Chairman of Jettwings Airways Sanjive Narain on Wednesday said, "We plan to start with two planes in October and will have four planes in the initial phase. We will have comfortable seats, better legroom, and offer dynamic fares."

In an interview with Republic, Sanjive Narain expressed appreciation for the Indian government's efforts to boost the aviation sector in the northeast. "We are thankful to the [Government of India] for giving this boost to aviation in [the] northeast. Our operations are first starting in [the] northeast and then we will expand to other states," the chairman stated. A sum of Rs 12,447 crore has been invested in the aviation sector in the northeast.

The Guwahati airport operates about 128 flights every day to 20 locations, including 13 northeastern cities. The busiest flight path is from Guwahati to Delhi with more than ten departures every day. In FY23, the airport handled 5.1 million passengers, an increase of 41 per cent over the previous year.

Jettwings Airlines co-founder and CEO Sanjay Aditya Singh in an interaction with the media said, "We are thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for providing us the initial NOC and we will be working closely with DGCA to complete our readiness and formalities for scheduled commuter airlines operations."

Jettwings Airways: The way forward

The airline intends to operate turbofan and turbo-propelled aircraft, to offer premium economy services for regional travel and has earmarked Rs 100 crore as initial funding. It has confirmed that it is financially stable to operate. Narain said, "I don't want to comment on airlines [that] couldn't survive. Our future plans are in accordance with the government scheme UDAAN. We are waiting to get enrolled in it now."

He expressed helplessness over high airfares.

"I know the airfares are skyrocketing but right now there seems to be no solution. The government will have to intervene and come up with a plan for it. We, in the aviation sector, have to follow government guidelines," Narain added.

"We know our future is secure because the segment we have targeted is premium economy and business. and no big players are right now not in this segment in [the] northeast. This doesn't mean we will not be budget-friendly. We have [an] economy [segment] also and in [the] future we will abide by market demand," Narain further said.

Under the government's UDAN programme, 16 airports and 64 routes in the northeast have been declared operational. The Ministry of Civil Aviation data adds that aircraft movements in the northeast climbed from 852 per week in the year 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022.

Experts in the aviation sector believe that the new airline may have difficulty obtaining the necessary permissions and staff in time for its October start with weather and limited operating hours at some airports are added disadvantages for the airline.