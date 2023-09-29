Aston Martin DB12 To Launch In India Today; Here's All You Need To Know

Aston Martin is gearing up to introduce the DB12 to the Indian market on September 29. Unveiled in May 2023, the high-performance grand tourer serves as the successor to the DB11 globally.

The estimated price for the DB12 is around Rs 4.8 crore (approximately), and it will be imported by Aston Martin from its facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire, UK, incurring more than 100 per cent import duty. Once launched, the DB12 will compete with high-performance coupes like the Ferrari Roma and McLaren GT in the Indian market.

Image Credit: Aston Martin

Amedeo Felisa, CEO of Aston Martin, stated in an official release, "With the new DB12, we are reinvigorating the DB model line and reasserting Aston Martin as a maker of truly exceptional performance sportscars."

While global deliveries of the DB12 are set to commence in Q3 2023, Aston Martin is expected to start accepting orders for this model in India starting in November.

Design and safety features

Image Credit: Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG, producing 671 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This high-performance grand tourer can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 325 km/h.

The DB12 is expected to feature a range of luxury and safety amenities, including a 10.25-inch TFT Touch Screen Central Display, Apple CarPlay support, a 10.25-inch TFT driver information display, a 390-watt 11-speaker Aston Martin Audio System, wireless phone charging, natural voice control, a satellite navigation system, and a 360 and 3D Surround View System (3D SVS).

Other features include Intelligent DTX Dampers with Skyhook Technology, Michelin Acoustic Tyre Technology, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control (TC), Engine Drag Control (EDC), and Positive Torque Control (PTC).