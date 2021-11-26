Last Updated:

'100% petrol or 100% biofuel' | At Republic Summit, Nitin Gadkari Announces ‘flex Engines’ For Vehicles Coming Soon

During the 'Super Economy Super Fast Growth’ session at Republic’s India Economic Summit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari weighed in on India's flex engine push.

Srishti Jha

Speaking at Republic's India Economic Summit, Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari vouched for flex engine in every petrol engine of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler in the country. During the 'Super Economy Super Fast Growth’ session, Gadkari assessed India's green fuel push and gave a stirring endorsement to electric vehicles (EVs) and deemed diesel as the worst hazardous fuel. 

In a big announcement, he revealed, "Before Wednesday, I am signing on the order that every petrol engine of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler in the country will be a flex engine. Flex engine is in Brazil, USA and Canada. It means that you can put 100% petrol or 100% bioethanol. Ethanol will cost Rs.62 per litre and petrol will cost Rs.120 per litre. There is a saving of Rs.30-35 per litre and pollution is negligible."

In another massive statement, he said that within 6 months, all 2,3 and 4-wheelers will be flex engines with electricity with lowered costs. Further, with an incisive analysis on EVs, hydrogen fuel cells, ethanol fuel and more, Gadkari highlighted fossil fuels' role in environmental pollution. 

"A revolution will be initiated on a large scale in the coming times. The main aim is to reduce pollution," he said.

Expressing hope that petrol and diesel pumps will be shut down in the future, the former BJP president predicted, "When the diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector will take place, bioethanol will be produced from sugarcane juice, molasses, corn, rice, wheat and foodgrains. In August, a big project of Indian Oil is commencing- second-generation ethanol will be produced. Ethanol will be produced from biomass. Today, we import petrol, diesel and crude oil worth Rs.8 lakh crore. If this continues, it will swell to Rs.25 lakh crore in the next few years. Due to the decision taken by the Centre, the country's imports will reduce by half."

