At Rs 62,476 Cr, Vivo India Remits Nearly 50% Turnover Out Of India, Mostly To China: ED

Nearly 23 associated firms of Vivo India transferred huge amounts to the company and out of the total sale proceeds of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, it remitted Rs 62,476 crore, that is nearly 50% of the turnover out of India, mainly to China, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found.

The agency said these entities are V Dream Technology and Communication Private Ltd (Hyderabad), Rui Chuang Technologies Private Limited (Ahmedabad), Regenvo Mobile Private Limited (Lucknow), Weiwo Communication Private Limited (Bangalore), Fangs Technology Private Limited (Chennai), Bubugao Communication Private Limited (Jaipur), Joinmay Mumbai Electronics Pvt Ltd (Mumbai), Yingjia Communication Private Limited (Kolkata), Haicheng Mobile (India) Private Limited (New Delhi), Jie Lian Mobile India Pvt Ltd (Indore), Hisoa Electronic Private Limited (Pune), Vigour Mobile India Private Limited (Gurgaon), Rongsheng Mobile India Private Limited (Guwahati), Haijin Trade India Private Limited (Kochi), Aohua Mobile India Private Limited (Raipur), Morefun Communication Private Limited (Patna), Unimay Electronic Private Limited (Nagpur), Pioneer Mobile Private Limited (Bhubaneswar), Huijin Electronic India Private Limited (Ranchi), MGM Sales Private Limited (Dehradun), Junwei Electronic Private Limited (Aurangabad), Joinmay Electronics Pvt Ltd (Mumbai) and Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt Ltd (GPICPL).

'Remittances made to disclose huge losses in India'

In a statement, the ED said that these firms transferred huge amounts of money to Vivo India, which further transferred almost 50% of the turnover out of India and most of it to China. "These remittances were made in order to disclose huge losses in Indian incorporated companies to avoid payment of taxes in India."

The federal agency's disclosure comes after it carried out searches at 48 locations belonging to Vivo Mobiles India Pvt LTD and its 23 associated firms. Vivo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd was incorporated in August 2014 as a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based company Multi Accord Ltd and was registered at the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.

GPICPL was incorporated on December 3, 2014, by Zhengshen Ou, Zhang Jie and Bin Lou with the help of a Chartered Accountant, Nitin Garg. "Bin Lou left India on April 26, 2018. Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie left India in 2021," ED said.

The ED initiated the probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by recording an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) in February this year on the basis of an FIR registered at a Delhi police station on December 5 last year against GPICPL and its shareholders, Director, and certifying professionals on a complaint filed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The FIR stated that GPICPL and its shareholders had given falsified addresses and issued forged documents at the time of incorporation. The allegations, after the probe, turned out to be true, and the addresses mentioned by the firm's directors did not belong to them.

GIPCPL director Bin Lou, who was also an ex-director of Vivo, had registered a total of 18 companies after the incorporation of Vivo in 2014-15. Another Chinese national Zhixin Wei had incorporated four companies, the ED informed.

Till now, 119 bank accounts of various firms with a gross balance of Rs 465 crore, 2 kg gold bars and Rs 73 lakh cash have been seized under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

Image: PTI