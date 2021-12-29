ATM Withdrawal Fees To Get Costlier From January 1, RBI Revises Transaction Rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced new rules for the use of ATMs and the charges of transactions are going to rise. According to the new rules, cash withdrawals will become marginally more expensive from January. The rise in charges will be for users exceeding their monthly free transactions.

Starting January 1, 2022, all customers will have to pay Rs 1 more once their transaction limit exceeds. Now, the charges for withdrawing cash from the ATM post free transaction limit will be Rs 21 plus taxes. Currently, the charges are Rs 20. All customers will be eligible for three free transactions from other banks in metro cities and five free transactions in non-metro cities, post exhaustion of which they’ll be charged.

RBI hikes charges of ATM withdrawals

“To compensate the banks for the higher interchange fee and given the general escalation in costs, they are allowed to increase the customer charges to Rs 21 per transaction. This increase shall be effective from January 1, 2022,” the RBI said in a circular informing the revision of its rule. RBI also allowed the banks to increase interchange fees per transaction. The transaction change was from Rs 15 to Rs 17 for financial transactions and from Rs 5 to Rs 6 for non-financial transactions across centres from 1 August, 2021.

Following the decision to hike the transaction fee, some banks have already notified their customers about the same. HDFC Bank on its website noted that the ATM transaction fee rate beyond the free limit of Rs 20 + taxes will be changed to Rs 21 + taxes as of January 1, 2022. It also informed that only cash withdrawal transactions will be considered for charging. It said that all non-financial transactions including balance enquiry, mini statement and pin change will all remain free. However, all transactions including the non-financial ones at Non-HDFC Bank ATMs will be chargeable.

The RBI, while issuing the new order, said that the charges have not been revised since August 2014. Earlier in 2019, the RBI had formed a committee headed by VG Kannan, then Chairman of IBA, to make the new rules applicable for ATM charges and transactions. The new rule imposed will also be applicable to Cash Recycler Machines.

Image: PTI