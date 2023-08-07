Auto Component Industry Records Highest Turnover In FY23, Aims For More In FY24

The domestic auto component industry is poised for double-digit growth in the current fiscal year after achieving its highest-ever turnover in 2022-23, driven by robust demand projections.

According to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the sector achieved a remarkable turnover of Rs 5.6 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year, marking a 33 per cent surge from Rs 4.2 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Exports for the same period grew by 5 per cent, reaching Rs 1.61 lakh crore, while imports rose by 11 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore, as reported by ACMA.

In addition, the aftermarket, valued at Rs 85,333 crore, experienced steady growth of 15 per cent. Component sales to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the domestic market surged by 39.5 per cent to Rs 4.76 lakh crore, the association stated.

Vehicle industry will continue to perform well in FY24: ACMA President

ACMA President Sunjay Kapur expressed optimism about the industry's performance in FY24.

"With significant mitigation in the supply-side issues of availability of semiconductors, input raw-material costs and logistics, the vehicle industry is expected to continue to perform well in FY24, which augurs well for the auto components sector," ACMA President Sunjay Kapur noted.

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, vehicle sales, particularly in segments like Passenger Vehicles (PV), Commercial Vehicles (CV), and tractors, have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Even the two-wheeler industry has demonstrated a solid recovery, Kapur added.

When queried about growth expectations for the current fiscal, Kapur expressed confidence in achieving double-digit growth.

Efforts continue to reduce the trade deficit

Vinnie Mehta, ACMA Director General, emphasised the industry's focus on increasing exports while decreasing imports, particularly from China, which contributes around 30 per cent of total imports.

"We are continuously working along with other industry bodies like SIAM to enhance exports and reduce imports," Mehta said.

Mehta highlighted the significant progress made in reducing the trade deficit from $2.5 billion a few years ago to $200 million in terms of imports.

ACMA reported a robust growth of 39.5 per cent in auto component sales to OEMs in the domestic market, totalling Rs 4.76 lakh crore compared to the previous year.

"Strong rebound in vehicle sales in the domestic market also led to a sharper rise in imports that has translated into trade deficit this year," he added.

Kapur also commended the industry's export resilience, noting its strong performance despite recessionary trends in key export markets such as Europe and the US.

The ACMA represents more than 850 manufacturers, constituting over 90 per cent of the organised sector's turnover in the auto component industry.

