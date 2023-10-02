Auto Stocks To Remain In Focus On Tuesday After September Sales Surge

Auto stocks will be in focus on Tuesday as the majority of the auto companies have reported a surge in monthly sales, driven by strong demand ahead of the festive season. Despite facing global challenges like geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, the automotive sector continues to thrive.

The Nifty Auto Index has surged 27.8 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far this year, outperforming the benchmark indices.

Companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, TVS Motor, Maruti, and Eicher Motors have all posted robust sales figures for September.

Hyundai India achieved its highest-ever total sales, with 71,641 units sold in September 2023, compared to 63,201 units in the same month last year. Exports also experienced a significant uptick, rising by 28.9 per cent year-on-year to 17,400 units.

TVS Motor reported a 6 per cent increase in total sales, reaching 4.03 lakh units compared to 3.79 lakh units year-on-year.

Index heavyweights like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors also reported substantial increases in monthly sales. Mahindra Auto achieved its highest-ever SUV sales at 41,267 vehicles, representing a 20 per cent growth, with a total of 75,604 vehicles sold in September 2023. Maruti Suzuki's total sales increased by 3.9 per cent to 181,343 units year-on-year, while Eicher Motors' Total VECV sales grew by 8.6 per cent to 7,198 units year-on-year.

However, Royal Enfield faced challenges as competitors introduced new bikes that could disrupt its market share. The company saw a 4 per cent decline in total sales, dropping to 78,580 units compared to 82,097 units year-on-year.

Tata Motors reported a 2 per cent increase in total domestic sales, with 82,023 units sold compared to 80,633 units year-on-year. Notably, Tata Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) sales showed strong growth, surging by a whopping 57 per cent year-on-year to reach 6,050 units.

In the tractor segment, VST Tillers' total tractor sales decreased by 8.7 per cent, with 535 units sold compared to 586 units year-on-year, while M&M Tractors saw a decline in total tractor sales to 43,210 units from 48,713 units year-on-year.

On Friday, the Nifty Auto index settled 0.57 per cent higher at the 16,184.40 level on positive expectations from the monthly sales. The top gainers in the auto sector included Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland, with intraday gains of up to 2.85 per cent.