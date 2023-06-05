Automobile Retail Sales Grow 10% In May, EV Segment Climbs 125%

Due to strong demand across segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors, automobile sales increased by 10 per cent in May.

Automobile retail sales rose 10 per cent in May on the back of robust demand across segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors, the automobile dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) said on Monday.

The total automobile retail sales jumped to 20,19,414 units last month, from 18,33,421 units in May 2022. Passenger vehicle sales rose by 4 per cent to 2,98,873 units in May, as compared to 2,86,523 units in the year-ago period.

FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said improved availability of vehicles coupled with the pending order list and the robust demand for new launches drove positive momentum, helping the passenger vehicle segment rebound after a slump in the previous month.

Two-wheeler retail sales last month rose 9 per cent to 14,93,234 units, as compared to 13,65,924 units in May 2022.

"The two-wheeler sales were positively influenced by seasonal factors like the marriage season, changes in the FAME subsidies effective from June, and the recovery of rural demand," Singhania said.

Commercial vehicle retail sales rose by 7 per cent to 77,135 units last month, as against 71,964 units in May last year. Three-wheeler retail sales rose 79 per cent to 79,433 units last month, as compared to 44,482 units in the year-ago period. Tractor sales rose to 70,739 units, up 10 per cent, as compared to 64,528 units in May 2022.

On the business outlook, FADA said that the anticipated stable interest rates by RBI's Monetary Policy Committee could maintain vehicle demand and positively impact auto sales. However, supply chain issues, demand-supply dynamics, and regulatory changes also play a role in shaping the auto retail outlook, it added.



Electric vehicles boost total sales

The increased demand for different segments can be attributed to the electric vehicle (EV) segment. EV sales in two-wheeler and three-wheeler, passenger vehicles, buses and light and heavy goods vehicles accounted for more than 150,000 units for the first time in May, according to Vahan data.

This was however the eighth time in a row that the 1,00,000 unit mark was crossed by all the EV segments. The two-wheeler segment saw year-on-year growth of 147.15 per cent for May, a significant rise from 42,415 units in May 2022 to 1,04,829 units in May 2023.

Hero MotoCorp sold 748 electric two-wheelers in May, registering a jump of 415 per cent. Ola Electric sold the highest number of two-wheelers at 28,438, around 8,000 more than the second-highest seller TVS Motor Co.

The passenger vehicle segment witnessed the highest growth of 151 per cent, from 2,961 units in May 2022 to 7,443 in May 2023. The overall EV segment grew by 125 per cent.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors sold the most number of units at 5,805.