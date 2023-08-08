Average Prices Of Luxury Homes Rise 24% In Last 5 Years: Anarock

Average prices of luxury homes, worth more than Rs 1.5 crore, have surged by 24 per cent in the last five years across seven major cities, as per property consultant Anarock.

Luxury homes posted the highest average price rise of 24 per cent in the last five years. Rates of affordable homes under Rs 40 lakh rose by 15 per cent.

Segment-wise prices

Over the last five years, the mid- and premium-housing segment, which falls in the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore in terms of cost, witnessed price hike of 18 per cent.

Prices of luxury homes in the top seven cities in 2018 were at an average of Rs 12,400 per square foot. The rates have increased to Rs 15,350 per square foot now, Anarock said in a report released on Tuesday.

The average price in the affordable homes vertical in the top seven cities stood at Rs 3,750 per square foot in 2018, compared to Rs 4,310 at present.

Mid- and premium-segment homes saw the average price go up from Rs 6,050 per square foot in 2018 to Rs 7,120 per square foot in 2023.

Why have the prices for luxury housings surged?

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "Extremely robust sales, ably supported by a good supply pipeline, have resulted in luxury homes witnessing the most significant price appreciation. Considering the relative price stagnation in this segment in earlier years, a 24 per cent increase over the last five years is notable."

Commenting on the report, Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India), said that housing prices have risen in the last two years after having remained stagnant for almost 10 years.

"We are witnessing price appreciation in all segments, be it affordable, mid-income, luxury, or ultra-luxury," he said.

The price growth is higher in the luxury home category because of a surge in demand amid limited supply, Aggarwal said.

Mohit Jain, managing director, Krisumi Corporation, said, "Luxury homes witnessing maximum price appreciation in the last five years is not at all surprising, considering that the demand in this segment has surged during and post-pandemic."

He said that people are looking to buy spacious homes with better amenities.

"Luxury projects are now adopting green building norms in a big way, adding to the cost. Usage of top-notch construction materials, finishes, appliances, and design results in a higher cost of construction," said Jain.

(With PTI inputs)