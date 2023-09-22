AVG Logistics Bags Rs 72 Crore Order For FMCG Segment

Logistics company AVG Logistics Limited on Friday secured an order worth Rs 72 crore from an existing client operating in the FMCG sector.

The work order is scheduled to be completed over the course of next 36 months, according to a statement by AVG Logistics.

AVG Logistics Limited highlighted that the company has received the order from a multinational FMCG customer, further solidifying their presence in the industry.

The company views this new business contract as an opportunity to expand its geographical reach and grow its market share within India, with the aim of achieving double-digit growth during the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24.

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of AVG Logistics said, “This award signifies our long-term relationship with FMCG customers and testimony of our efficient integrated logistics services and capabilities. This new order would help us to achieve the FY24 revenue target and overall performance of the company in years to come. This order is expected to commence from Q3FY24.”

AVG Logistics Limited is multimodal logistics solutions provider. Its services encompass tailored and technology-driven solutions spanning transportation, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management, including Third-Party Logistics Services (3PL).

(With PTI inputs)