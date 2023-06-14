Avoid Common Mistakes While Filing Your Income Tax Returns With These Expert Tips 

Why you are reading this: These expert tips will help you select the correct income tax return form, report income accurately, claim deductions, and streamline the filing process to avoid last minute stress.



3 things to know:

Disclose all income and claim deductions accurately.

Choose the correct ITR form based on income sources.

Verify and report interest and dividend income correctly.

The deadline for filing income tax returns, July 31, is approaching. It is crucial to start preparing early to avoid last-minute stress and potential errors that could lead to notices from the income tax department. Choosing the correct income tax return (ITR) form and ensuring the accuracy of reported income are key factors in this process. Choosing the correct ITR form depends on various factors such as residency status, sources of income, total income, and ownership of assets. For salaried taxpayers, the relevant forms are ITR-1 and ITR-2.

Before selecting a form, it is advisable to check the Annual Information Statement on the e-filing portal. The AIS provides a detailed summary of a taxpayer's financial activities, encompassing various aspects such as interest on deposits, dividends, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions, foreign remittances, and interest on savings accounts. Taking the time to review this statement is essential for ensuring accuracy and minimising discrepancies. Here are some expert insights on the process by taxation expert Naveen Wadhwa, Chartered Accountant and DGM, Taxmann.

"One common mistake people make is failing to disclose their petty income, such as interest earned on a savings bank account, under the assumption that it is exempt from tax up to Rs. 10,000. The interest income is actually taxable, and a corresponding deduction is allowed under Section 80TTA for up to Rs. 10,000. Taxpayers should ensure they claim this deduction under the 'Total Deductions' schedule while filing the return," Wadhwa told Republic.

Why selection of the correct form is important

Selecting the incorrect Income Tax Return (ITR) form can result in incomplete reporting of information, potentially leading to a defective income tax return.

"It is important to note that if an individual has additional sources of income, such as income from business or profession, a different ITR form will be applicable. Form ITR-1 can be used by an Ordinary Resident (ROR) Individual with a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh. This includes income from salary, one house property, and other sources such as bank interest, dividends, and agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000. This form cannot be used by individuals who are either directors in a company, have invested in unlisted equity shares, or whose tax is deducted by banks on cash withdrawals under Section 194N. Those with deferred income tax on Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) also cannot use this form," explained Naveen Wadhwa. "On the other hand, Form ITR-2 is for individuals who are ineligible to use Form ITR-1 and do not have any income falling under the head of 'Profits or gains of business or profession," Wadhwa added.

Refer to the table below for the ITR form applicability

Many individuals fail to report interest income or dividend income accurately, which can lead to discrepancies between their reported income and the information provided by banks in the Annual Information Statement. To avoid penalties, it is essential to ensure accurate reporting.

"Income from all bank accounts should be reported, not just the bank account in which a refund is being claimed. One should verify all credit entries in the bank statement of the relevant financial year to identify the interest, dividend or any other income to be reported in the ITR form. It is a common mistake for individuals to overlook statements when reporting interest and dividend income. Additionally, taxpayers should diligently cross-verify this income with their AIS-TIS and Form 26AS to ensure accuracy," Wadhwa further suggested.

4 tips on streamlining the filing process

1. Cross-verify TDS credit with Form 26AS to avoid discrepancies.

2. Keep investment documents safe to claim deductions.

3. Avoid inconsistencies in tax returns to prevent inquiries.

4. Safeguard documents for benefits on the income tax return.

By starting early and selecting the appropriate ITR form based on their income sources, individuals can avoid the stress and potential penalties associated with last-minute filing mistakes.