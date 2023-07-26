Axis Bank Misses Q1 Profit Estimates As Loan-loss Provisions Surge

Axis Bank Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected 40.5 per cent growth in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a sharp surge in loan-loss provisions outstripped a jump in net interest income.

The Mumbai-based private lender reported a net profit of Rs 5,797 crore (nearly $707 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimates of Rs 5,850 crore, as per Refinitiv IBES.

Axis Bank had reported a one-time loss of Rs 5728 crore for the January-March quarter, weighed down by costs incurred due to its $1.41 billion Citi deal.

Provisions and contingencies for Axis Bank, the country's fifth largest by market capitalisation, nearly tripled to Rs 1,035 crore.

This offset a 27.4 per cent jump in its net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, to Rs 11,959 crore. Net interest margins too rose to 4.1 per cent from 3.60 per cent a year ago but shrank from 4.22 per cent in the January-March quarter.

Why are the bank's provisons rising?

The higher provisions are on account of seasonality in the rural loan portfolio and the bank's decision to raise the provision coverage on stressed loans, said Axis Bank's chief financial officer Puneet Sharma during a call with the media.

The bank also continues to hold additional provisions made during the Covid crisis and will continue holding them as a matter of prudence, Sharma said.

Larger rivals HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also reported double-digit net interest income growth for the fiscal first quarter.

Axis' quarterly advances were up 22 per cent year-on-year, in line with double-digit loan growth seen in banks consistently over the last few months.

Loan growth

The bank's loan growth has been broad-based across corporate and retail, with corporate loan growth being driven by demand for capital expenditure and working capital, the bank's management said.

The Mumbai-based bank's deposits grew 17 per cent.

The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, fell to 1.96 per cent from 2.02 per cent in the last quarter.

Its net non-performing assets ratio rose to 0.41 per cent compared with 0.39 per cent in the prior quarter.

The bank is not seeing any imminent signs of stress in its unsecured retail loan portfolio, Sharma added.