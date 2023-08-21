Axis Bank Partners With RBI's Public Tech Platform To Offer Kisan Credit Cards

Axis Bank has announced that it will launch two new digital lending products for small businesses, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India's Pilot for Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit (PTPFC).

The first product is a Kisan Credit Card (KCC), a type of credit card specifically designed for farmers. The KCC will offer loans of up to Rs 1.6 lakh to farmers in Madhya Pradesh. The second product is an unsecured MSME loan, which is a loan that does not require any collateral. This loan will be available nationwide and will offer loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) for agricultural growth

Digital agri-funding: Axis Bank is set to transform agricultural financing by launching the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) through the PTPFC platform.

Debut: As a pilot project, the KCC will be first offered in Madhya Pradesh, catering to the agricultural community in the region.

High limits, easy access: Eligible customers will be able to access KCCs with a credit limit of up to Rs 1.6 lakh, empowering them to invest in their agricultural endeavors.

Effortless application: The application process for KCC will be conducted digitally, eliminating the need for customers to submit physical documents.

Business expansion with MSME loans

Empowering small enterprises: Axis Bank will propel small businesses with unsecured loans on the PTPFC platform, driving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) growth.

Nationwide access: Unlike the region-specific KCC, these MSME loans will be accessible across the country, aiming to support small businesses across diverse sectors.

Substantial funding: Qualified customers will be eligible for loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, providing the financial boost required for their business expansion plans.

Effortless application: Similar to the KCC process, the application for these MSME loans will be streamlined and entirely digital, ensuring a hassle-free experience for applicants.

Both products will be offered in a fully digital format, which means that customers will not need to provide any physical documentation. Axis Bank will access customer data through secure and consented means using the PTPFC. This will help speed up the lending process while making it convenient for customers.

The process would include PAN validation, Aadhaar eKYC, Account Aggregator data, verification of land records and penny drop service to validate bank accounts.

“Given that the data will come directly from authenticated sources, the bank expects to be able to offer faster and better credit services to customers,” Axis Bank said.

Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank, said that the bank is committed to expanding access to credit for small businesses, adding that the new digital lending products will help make it easier for small businesses to get the financing they need to grow their businesses.