Indian business tycoon Azim Premji has retained his spot as the top billionaire philanthropist of India for the second time in a row. According to the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, the former Wipro Chairman donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore a day in FY 2021 making him the top giver in the country. As per the list, Premji increased his donation by nearly a fourth during the pandemic year.

Here's the complete Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021:

Azim Premji was followed by HCL's Shiv Nadar who was placed on second position with contributions amounting to Rs 1,263 crore for upliftment causes. Meanwhile, India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries came third with Rs 577 crore contribution. Next up is Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group with a donation of Rs 377 crore.

Nandan Nilekani of Infosys has been placed fifth with a contribution of Rs 183 crore with societal thinking being identified as the primary cause. He is followed by the Hinduja Family who have contributed Rs 166 crore. The Bajaj Family has been placed at the seventh spot with contributions amounting to Rs 136 crore.

Meanwhile, the second-richest Indian, Gautam Adani has been placed on the eighth spot on the givers' list with a donation of Rs 130 crore towards disaster relief. Anil Aggarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group is on the eighth spot on the givers' list as he contributed Rs 130 crore. On the tenth place of the givers' list is the Burman Family of Dabur India with a contribution of Rs 114 crore.

New entrants on the list

Hurun India's managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid remarked that as the age profile of the givers shifts to those under-40, and many of them being self-made ones also presents a hopeful picture. There are some new entrants on the list, including the largest stocks investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, who donated a fourth of his overall earnings or Rs 50 crore in FY21 with efforts on education. Jhunjunwala, who recently had a private meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is among the backers of Ashoka University, as per a statement.

In addition, brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath committed USD 100 million (Rs 750 crore) over the next few years to support individuals, organisations and companies working on solutions for climate change. They have been placed as 35th on the list. The 11th spot has been taken over by the Former Chairman of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, A M Naik with a donation of Rs 112 crore. Naik has pledged to give away 75 per cent of his income for charitable purposes.

Nine women find a place on the givers' list

The list also includes nine women and is led by a Rs 69 crore donation by Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who donated Rs 24 crore. Also, Anu Aga of Thermax donated Rs 20 crore. Based on the place of residence, Mumbai led with 31 per cent of the list and was followed by New Delhi 17 per cent and Bengaluru 10 per cent. The pharma industry has the largest number of philanthropists followed by automobile and auto components and software and services.

With PTI inputs