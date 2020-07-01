'Langoti-wearers Can Research Too': Ramdev Alleges 'MNC Mafia Untouchability' Over Coronil

Two days after an FIR was filed against him, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has addressed the media and lashed out those who have slammed Patanjali's newly-launched Coronil tablet, which has been permitted by the AYUSH ministry as an immunity booster. He took a dig at the allopathic medicine researchers and said that they should not undermine Ayurveda as a science that can be given the 'medicine status'. Labeling it as an attempt to malign the Ayurvedic practices in favour of the allopathic and technologically produced remedies, Baba Ramdev stood his ground and said that their work will continue and that they plan to take our research a long way.

He lashed out, "We've only put forth data of the first clinical trial for corona until now and it's like a storm and earthquake here. It shook the drug mafia and MNC mafia...saying 'how did this happen?'" He added, "Ye tie pehenne wale.. ye toh research karte the.. ye langoti dhoti pehenne wale kab se research karne lag gaye? toh tumne theka le rakha hai? ki tum hi research karoge? Ek sanyaasi ek scientist ki bhumika mein nahin ho sakta? Ek acharya science aur technology mein kaam nahin kar sata? Ye ek nayi untouchability hai... Ye kis tarah ka hate ka daur hai?"

(These people who wear ties, who research, they're asking when these dhoti-wearing types began conducting research? 'This is our area. Will you do research?' Can an ascetic not be a scientist? Can't they work in science and technology? This is a new form of untouchability. What is this?)

'Not committed any crime'

The Yoga Guru said that he along with his team have "not committed any crime." adding, people who were questioning him have been answered by the AYUSH Ministry as it has said that Patanjali has done good work. "We conducted a randomised placebo-controlled double-blind clinical trial in which 69% of people in 3 days and 7 days 100% of people tested negative. We have submitted the data to AYUSH Ministry along with the approvals required," Ramdev stated.

The AYUSH Ministry on Tuesday approved the sales of Patanjali's Coronil as an immunity booster and gave it the license to make three medicines and allowed clinical trial under the rules. However, the Ministry said that Baba Ramdev's firm will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing Coronavirus. The Ministry also said that Coronil cannot mention COVID-19 on its packaging.

