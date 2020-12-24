Baba Ramdev Teases 'new Patanjali Announcements' Soon; Hopes For Centre-farmers Resolution

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev inaugurated a Patanjali Mega Store in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and announced that Patanjali will come up with a new announcement soon for the next year. He also spoke about the work Patanjali Ayurved and Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd are doing for the people of India. On being asked about the farmers' tussle with the Centre over the agriculture reform laws, he said that the deadlock should end soon and both sides should come to a consensus.

"Today, we opened a Patanjali Mega Store here which consists of three floors and one can get more than 1000 Patanjali products here. This is in line with PM Modi's call of Aatmanirbharta. There are thousands of such stores across the country and we want to work for people and not for business purposes. India should be free of domination and economic exploitation by foreign companies and we want to break that chain. We have not slowed down during Covid times. Be it Patanjali or Ruchi Soya, both have reached new heights and very soon we are going to do something new as well. In the new year, we will meet you with new announcements," Baba Ramdev said.

'A solution will be found soon'

"The farmers' issue is a very sensitive issue and I feel that the agitation should not go on for a longer period of time. Both farmers and the government have to accept each other's demand and come to a consensus with a solution which is acceptable to both the sides. The farmers should not be insulted and the government too should not be stopped from bringing reforms. Even the government has given assurance about the MSP. I am very sure a solution will be found soon. If this goes on for long, it may harm the farmers as the harvest season is coming up and this is slowing down the country's progress to some extent as well," he said while speaking to media personnel.

Meanwhile, thousands of agitating farmers at the Delhi borders on Thursday remained steadfast in their demands to repeal the Centre's three new agri laws. Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri as thousands of farmers have been staging their protests at the borders for nearly a month now.

On Wednesday, the protesting farmers hardened their position and asked the government not to repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but come up with a "concrete" offer in writing for the resumption of talks. Reading out a reply to the government's talks offer during a press conference, farmer leaders said they are ready for dialogue with an open mind if they get a concrete proposal, but made it clear they will not accept anything less than a complete repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.

(With PTI inputs)