Bajaj Auto March Sales Fall 2% To 2,91,567 Units

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported 2% decline in total sales at 2,91,567 units in March as against 2,97,188 in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales grew 47% at 1,86,522 units last month from 1,26,752 in March 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Exports stood at 1,05,045 units as compared to 1,70,436 units in the year-ago month, down 38%.

Overall two-wheeler sales were at 2,47,002 units as against 2,56,324 units in the same month a year ago, down 4%, the company said.

Commercial vehicles sales were up 9% at 44,565 units last month, compared to 40,864 units in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto said, in fiscal year 2022-23, its total sales declined 9% to 39,27,857 units from 43,08,433 units in 2021-22.

