Bajaj Auto Sales Decline 10% In July, 2-wheeler Sales Fall To 2,68,840 Units

Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales fell 14 per cent to 1,41,990 units in July as compared to 1,64,384 during the same month last year, while the total sales declined 10 per cent to 3,19,747 units for the month of July.

As per an exchange filing from the company, exports for the period dropped to 1,26,850, registering a 16 per cent decline from 1,50,670 in July 2022. Its domestic commercial vehicle sales grew 101 per cent and stood at 37,273 compared to the year-ago period of 18,572. Exports of commercial vehicles fell 35 per cent to 13,634 in June 2023.

Overall, domestic sales for July 2023 stood at 1,79,263 units, registering a 2 per cent rise from the year-ago period. The total exports of the company declined 18 per cent to 1,40,484 units.

Soaring profits

Bajaj Pulsar | Image Credit: Bajaj Auto

The automaker beat estimates last week by posting a 42 per cent increase in its first-quarter profit on the back of robust domestic demand for its commercial vehicles.

Demand pickup in rural areas and a prolonged wedding season in India amid easing inflation helped automakers register gains during the quarter.

The profit advanced to Rs 1,665 crore for the quarter ended June 30, against expectations from analysts of Rs 1,641 crore, as per IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Pulsar motorcycle maker booked a total revenue surge of about 29 per cent to Rs 10,310 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Auto fell marginally over a per cent on the announcement of its monthly sales, trading 1.2 per cent lower at Rs 4914.30 on the BSE.

(With Reuters inputs)