Bajaj Finance Q2 Net Profit Jumps 53% To Rs 1,481 Crore

Bajaj Finance has reported a 53% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,481 crore for the quarter ended September on healthy interest income.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 965 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose by 19 per cent to Rs 7,732 crore during the July-September period of 2021-22, as against Rs 6,520 crore in the same quarter of FY21, Bajaj Finance said in a release.

Interest income grew by 16% to Rs 6,687 crore from Rs 5,763 crore.

Bajaj Finance said it registered a 75% jump in the number of new loans booked in the September quarter at 63.30 lakh as against 36.20 lakh in the year-ago period.

The company's asset under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, up by 22% from Rs 1.38 lakh crore earlier.

Customer franchise stood at 52.80 million (5.28 crore), compared to 44.11 million (4.41 crore) as of September 30, 2020, a growth of 20%, it said.

The company's customer franchise increased by 2.35 million (23.5 lakh) in Q2 FY22 as compared to 1.16 million (11.6 lakh) in Q2 FY21.

Gross NPA (non-performing assets) and net NPAs stood at 2.45% and 1.10%, respectively, at the end of September 2021, as against 2.96% and 1.46% as of June 2021.

"The company had provisioning coverage ratio of 55% on stage 3 assets (bad loans) and 155 bps (1.55%) on stage 1 and stage 2 assets as of September 30, 2021," it said.

Stock of Bajaj Finance closed 2.68% up at Rs 7849.15 apiece on BSE.

Image: Shutterstock

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)