Bandhan Bank's MD Rules Out Interest Rate Hike Due To Inflation Numbers

Bandhan Bank's Managing Director Chandra Shekhar Ghosh informed reporters that India is unlikely to raise interest rates given the current state of inflation figures. Ghosh said that despite disruptions caused by the monsoon, there has been a gradual improvement in rural demand. He also highlighted that India's inflation during the first quarter indicates limited risks for further interest rate hikes, despite uncertainties in the policies of advanced economies.

Bandhan Bank, unlike its counterparts, has faced challenges in terms of lower-than-industry growth and asset quality issues. The bank reported a 19 per cent decline in standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June, amounting to Rs 721 crore compared to Rs 886 crore during the same period last year.

Ghosh attributed the decline in profit to seasonal factors and weather disruptions affecting microfinance in a few states. He expressed optimism that microfinance growth would pick up in the second quarter, coinciding with the festive season, and continue until March.

The actual decline in profit was steeper than expected, as analysts had predicted a drop of around 14 per cent. Axis Securities, for example, had estimated the net profit figure to be approximately Rs 758 crore.

Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's stock has witnessed a decline of about 19 per cent, while the Nifty Bank sectoral index has recorded a gain of 34 per cent. Following the news of Chief Financial Officer Sunil Samdani's resignation, Bandhan Bank's shares plunged nearly 7 per cent to reach their lowest level in over two months.

On the asset quality front, there was a partial improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreasing to 6.76 per cent from 7.25 per cent in the same period last year. However, net NPAs rose to 2.18 per cent at the end of the June quarter, compared to 1.92 per cent a year earlier.

Ghosh emphasised that the bank's share of secured loans is steadily increasing and projected that approximately half of the bank's loan book would be comprised of secured loans by 2026. He also advised caution when analysing and interpreting the first quarter results, as it is typically a seasonal and softer period for several players in the financial industry.

Regarding operating expenditure, Ghosh regarded it as an investment and highlighted that while the opex to assets ratio remained stable, operating expenditure had risen due to the expansion of the branch network.

Sequentially, CASA (current account and savings account) deposits declined by 8 per cent, while term deposits grew by 6 per cent. As a result, the CASA ratio decreased by approximately 330 basis points sequentially to 36 per cent. Trends in retail deposits showed minimal change.

Looking ahead, Ghosh expressed optimism about the upcoming festive months, expecting increased business and income. He stated that rural areas have shown demand, and infrastructure developments have contributed to raising people's income, which bolsters their confidence in the second quarter's potential for growth amidst the festive season.