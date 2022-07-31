Bank Holidays In August 2022: Banks To Be Closed For 18 Days Next Month; Check List Here

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule list that was released recently, public and private banks in India will not be operational for eighteen days in the month of August 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories - Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Also, it is pertinent to mention that bank holidays are based on state-specific festivals and might vary in different states.

Complete list of Bank Holidays in August 2022 according to RBI:

August 01 (Monday): On the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi, banks will remain closed in Sikkim.

August 07 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

August 08 (Monday): On the occasion of Muharram (Ashoora), banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.

August 09 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Muharram (Ashoora), banks will remain closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

August 11 (Thursday): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, banks will remain shut in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

August 12 (Friday): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, banks will remain close in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

August 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed. Also, on the occasion of Patriot's day, banks in Manipur will remain close.

August 14 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

August 15 (Monday): On the occasion of Independence day, banks across the country will remain closed.

August 16 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), banks will remain shut in Maharashtra.

August 18 (Thursday): On the occasion of Janmashtami, banks will remain closed in Orissa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh

August 19 (Friday): On the occasion of Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanti, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Srinagar, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

August 20 (Saturday): On the occasion of Sri Krishna Ashtami, banks will remain closed in Telangana.

August 21 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

August 27 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed

August 28 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

August 29 (Monday): On the occasion of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, banks will remain closed in Assam.

August 31 (Wednesday): On the occasion of Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi, banks will remain close in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Goa

To note, in total, RBI announced 18 bank holidays for the month of August, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers can, however, use online banking tools to conduct crucial financial tasks during bank holidays.