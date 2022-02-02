Bank Holidays In February 2022: Banks To Remain Shut On These Dates; Check Details

With not many public holidays in February, bank activities are not to be affected in the shortest month of the year. All the banks in India do not function on Sundays and also on second and fourth Saturdays.

Here's the list of bank holidays for February 2022 including national, regional, and weekend holidays to help you plan your bank visits and get your bank-related work completed on time.

Bank holidays in February

Based on the celebrations and calendars, Banks in various states will have different holidays. All the banks in Sikkim will be closed on February 2 in view of the Sonam Losar festival celebrations. Due to the state-specific holiday of Lui-Ngai-Ni, Hazrat Ali Jayanti, banks in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh will observe a holiday on February 15. While in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, all banks in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab will be closed on February 16.

February 2, 2022- Banks in Sikkim will observe a holiday in view of Sonam Losar

February 15, 2022- Banks in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh will remain closed due to Lui-Ngai-Ni, Hazrat Ali Jayanti

February 16, 2022- Banks in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab will observe a holiday in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 19, 2022- Banks in Maharashtra will be closed due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 26, 2022- Banks in some states will observe a holiday in view of Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Weekly offs in February

February 6, 2022 – Sunday

February 12, 2022 – Second Saturday

February 13, 2022 – Sunday

February 20, 2022 – Sunday

February 26, 2022 – Fourth Saturday

February 27, 2022 - Sunday

According to the guidelines released by RBI, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates.