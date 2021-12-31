Bank Holidays In January: Banks Remain Closed For 16 Days Next Month; Check Dates Here

According to a list of bank holidays in January issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all banks across the country will be closed for up to 16 days in January 2022. All private and government-run banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays as usual. Apart from the weekly offs, banks in various states will remain closed due to several other holidays in January. All holidays, ranging from New Year to regional festivals, have been placed under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, by the RBI.

Banks in various states will have different holidays based on the many celebrations and calendars. While all the banks in Gangtok remain closed on the occasion of Lossong, banks in other states will continue operations. A bank holiday on a day commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand is only applicable to Kolkata. Based on regional holidays and calendars, the RBI has placed many holidays for banks. Only a couple of days will have all banks across the country remain shut. The national holidays, which will see all banks closed, include occasions like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas (December 25), and others.

However, online banking services will continue operations even on bank holidays. Check the complete list of bank holidays in January 2022 with both state-wise holidays and weekly offs listed.

Bank holidays in January 2022: Check State-wise bank holidays

1 January 2022: New Year’s Day (Across the country)

3 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong (Sikkim)

4 January 2022: Losoong (Mizoram)

11 January 2022: Missionary Day

12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti (Many states)

15 January 2022: Pongal (Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu)

18 January 2022: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

26 January 2022: Republic Day (Across the country)

31 January: Me-Dam-Me-Phi (Assam)

Bank holidays in January 2022: Weekend bank holidays

2 January 2022: Sunday

8 January 2022: Second Saturday

9 January 2022: Sunday

16 January 2022: Sunday

22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 January 2022: Sunday

30 January 2022: Sunday

