Bank Holidays In July 2022: Banks To Be Closed For 14 Days Next Month; Check List Here

Public and private banks in India are going to remain closed for up to 14 days in May 2022. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule list released recently, banks will be closed for fourteen days in the month of July.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories - Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Also, it is pertinent to mention that banking holidays are based on state-specific festivals and might vary in different states.

Complete list of Bank Holidays in May 2022 according to RBI:

July 01 (Friday): On the occasion of Kang (Rathajatra) and Rathyatra, banks will remain closed in Manipur and Odisha.

July 03 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

July 07 (Thursday): On the occasion of Kharchi Puja, banks will remain closed in Tripura.

July 09 (Saturday): Second Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed. Also, banks will remain closed in Kerala on the occasion of ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid).

July 10 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

July 11 (Monday): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, banks will remain closed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

July 13 (Wednesday): On the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, banks across Sikkim will remain shut.

July 14 (Thursday): On the occasion of Beh Dienkhlam, banks will remain closed across Meghalaya.

July 16 (Saturday): On the occasion of Harela, banks will remain closed in Uttarakhand.

July 17 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

July 23 (Saturday): Second Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed.

July 24 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

July 26 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Ker Puja, banks will remain closed in Tripura.

July 31 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

It is pertinent to mention that in total, RBI announced 14 bank holidays for the month of July including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers can, however, use online banking tools to conduct crucial financial tasks during bank holidays.