Bank Holidays In June 2022: Check Full List Of Holidays When Banking Services Will Be Shut

The month of June has brought eight official holidays for bank employees according to the list of the Reserved Bank of India (RBI). Notably, two out of the eight holidays in June 2022 are considered as festivals under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act whereas the remaining six are weekend holidays including Sundays and the fourth Saturday.

While the banks will be closed on these eight days, chances are that the bank authorities will be on leaves even during local festivals such as Pahili Raja and Remna Ni in Odisha and Mizoram, respectively.

However, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will be closed starting June 2 when festivals like Maharana Pratap Jayanti and Telangana Formation Day will be celebrated. This will impact banking services in states including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana and Meghalaya. It is worth noting, however, that online banking services will be available on the said dates of holidays.

The holidays are granted by the Reserved Bank of India under three categories which are Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The table below shows the days and the states where banking services will remain closed this month.

Bank holidays in June 2022