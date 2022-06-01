Last Updated:

Bank Holidays In June 2022: Check Full List Of Holidays When Banking Services Will Be Shut

Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will be closed starting June 2.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Bank holidays

Image: PTI


The month of June has brought eight official holidays for bank employees according to the list of the Reserved Bank of India (RBI). Notably, two out of the eight holidays in June 2022 are considered as festivals under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act whereas the remaining six are weekend holidays including Sundays and the fourth Saturday.

While the banks will be closed on these eight days, chances are that the bank authorities will be on leaves even during local festivals such as Pahili Raja and Remna Ni in Odisha and Mizoram, respectively.

However, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will be closed starting June 2 when festivals like Maharana Pratap Jayanti and Telangana Formation Day will be celebrated. This will impact banking services in states including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana and Meghalaya. It is worth noting, however, that online banking services will be available on the said dates of holidays. 

READ | RBI Assistant prelims 2021: Scorecard released for March 26 & 27 exams; here's direct link

The holidays are granted by the Reserved Bank of India under three categories which are Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The table below shows the days and the states where banking services will remain closed this month.

READ | Forex reserves rise USD 4.23 bln to USD 597.51 bln: RBI

Bank holidays in June 2022

Date Day Holiday States
June 2 Thursday Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Telangana Formation Day

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya
June 3 Friday Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day Punjab
June 5 Sunday

Weekend Holiday

 All India
June 11 Saturday Second Saturday All India
June 12 Sunday Weekend Holiday All India
June 14 Tuesday Pahili Raja, Kabir Jayanti

Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Orissa
June 15 Wednesday Raja Sankranti, YMA Day, Guru Hargobind Jayanti

Jammu and Kashmir, Orissa, Mizoram
June 19 Sunday Weekend Holiday All India
June 22 Wednesday Kharchi Puja Tripura
June 25 Saturday Fourth Saturday

All India
June 26 Sunday Weekend Holiday

All India
June 30 Wednesday Remna Ni Mizoram
READ | Lowrie's RBI single helps A's edge Rangers, who had 5 errors
READ | RBI report says 79,669 pieces of fake Rs 500 notes detected in FY22
Tags: Bank holidays, Bank holidays in June, Bank holidays in June 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND