Bank Holidays In March 2022: Banks To Remain Shut On These Dates; Check Details

Bank activities were not affected in the shortest month of the year as February had only a few holidays. As per the holiday calendar shared by the RBI, the banks will remain shut for a total of 13 days in March 2022. Some of the major festivals falling in the upcoming month includes Mahashivratri and Holi.

The banks will follow RBI’s division of holidays based on national and regional category. All banks will continue to not function on Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Here's the list of bank holidays for March 2022 including national, regional, and weekend holidays to help you plan your bank visits and get your bank-related work completed on time.

Bank holidays in March 2022

March 01, 2022 - Mahashivaratri

March 03, 2022 - Losar

March 04, 2022 - Chapchar Kut

March 17, 2022 - Holika Dahan

March 18, 2022 - Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra

March 19, 2022 - Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 22, 2022 - Bihar Divas

In detail: March 1 (Tuesday): Banks will remain shut on March 1 in most cities except a few due to Mahashivaratri. The cities exempted from this includes Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal. Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong.

March 3 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in Sikkim as Losar falls on this day.

March 4: (Friday): Banks in Mizoram will remain shut on Mar 4 due to Chapchar Kut.

March 17: Thursday: Banks in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand will remain shut to celebrate Holika Dahan.

March 18: (Friday): As festival of Holi falls on this for some cities, banks in Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Tripura will remain shut.

March 19: (Saturday): Banks to be closed Orissa, Manipur and Bihar will be closed on the day due to Holi/Yaosang.

March 22: (Tuesday): Banks in Bihar will remain closed as Mar 22 is observed as the Bihar Divas.

Weekly offs in March

March 6, 2022 - Sunday

March 12, 2022 - Second Saturday

March 13, 2022 - Sunday

March 20, 2022 - Sunday

March 26, 2022 - Fourth Saturday

March 27, 2022 - Sunday

According to the guidelines released by RBI, all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will remain shut on the issued dates. Banks will also follow the second and fourth weekends off policy. Meanwhile, banks across the country had 12 holidays in February 2022. Saraswati Puja/Shree Panchami/Basant Panchami and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti were among the notable occasions of the month.

