Bank Holidays In May 2022: Banks To Be Closed For 11 Days Next Month; Check List Here

Public and private banks in India are going to remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule list released recently, banks will be closed for eleven days in the month of May.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories - Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Also, it is pertinent to mention that banking holidays are based on state-specific festivals and might vary in different states.

Complete list of Bank Holidays in May 2022 according to RBI:

May 01 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed

May 02 (Monday): On the occasion of Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) banks will remain closed in Kerala only.

May 03 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Bhagwan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya banks will remain closed across the country, except in Kerala.

May 08 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed

May 09 (Monday): On the occasion of the Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore banks will remain closed only in West Bengal.

May 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed

May 15 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed

May 16 (Monday): On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks across the country will remain closed.

May 22 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

May 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed.

May 29 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

In total, RBI announced 11 bank holidays for the month of May including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers can, however, use online banking tools to conduct crucial financial tasks during bank holidays.