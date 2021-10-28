Last Updated:

Bank Holidays In November: Banks To Remain Shut For 17 Days, Check State-wise List Here

Banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days in November, including weekly offs and festive holidays, as stated by the Reserve Bank of India. Read on.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Bank Holidays

Image: PTI


The month of November is about to start and just like every month, this will also come with bank holidays. In fact, private and public sector banks in the country will remain closed for more than half of the coming month due to holidays. The banks will remain closed for as many as 17 days owing to continued festivities like Diwali and Chhath Puja around India.

People planning to visit any banks in the coming month need to plan it accordingly. While most festive holidays are regional, some are holidays pan India. The weekly offs often come into play providing long weekends. According to an official list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI, there are 11 fixed holidays in the second last month of 2021, while the remaining offs are weekend leaves.

Bank Holidays in November 2021

  • November 1: Banks in Bengaluru and Imphal will be closed due to Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut
  • November 3: Off for banks in Bengaluru due to Naraka Chaturdashi
  • November 4: Due to Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja, banks in almost all cities will remain closed
  • November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja will see Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur have off
  • November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba will be off for banks in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla
  • November 10: Banks in Patna and Ranchi will be closed due to Chhath Puja/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)
  • November 11: Patna banks will remain closed for Chhath Puja
  • November 12:  Off day for Shillong banks due to Wangala Festival
  • November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima will see banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar remain closed
  • November 22: Bengaluru banks will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi
  • November 23: Seng Kutsnem will see banks in Shillong remain closed

Weekend Bank Holidays in November

  • November 7: Sunday
  • November 13: Second Saturday of the month
  • November 14: Sunday
  • November 21: Sunday
  • November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month
  • November 28: Sunday

Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),  bank holidays are divided into three categories. It includes holidays as mentioned under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. 

Image: PTI

READ | Delhi govt launches another campaign for celebrating pollution-free Diwali
READ | Diwali 2021: Biden govt officials celebrate festival of lights with Indian diaspora in DC
READ | West Bengal govt allows only 'green' firecrackers to be sold for Diwali; restricts timings
READ | Maharashtra govt announces Diwali vacation for schools from Oct 28 to Nov 10
READ | Odisha-based NGO assists poor children in making and selling earthen lamps ahead of Diwali
Tags: Bank Holidays, Diwali, Chhath Puja
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND