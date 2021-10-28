Bank Holidays In November: Banks To Remain Shut For 17 Days, Check State-wise List Here

The month of November is about to start and just like every month, this will also come with bank holidays. In fact, private and public sector banks in the country will remain closed for more than half of the coming month due to holidays. The banks will remain closed for as many as 17 days owing to continued festivities like Diwali and Chhath Puja around India.

People planning to visit any banks in the coming month need to plan it accordingly. While most festive holidays are regional, some are holidays pan India. The weekly offs often come into play providing long weekends. According to an official list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI, there are 11 fixed holidays in the second last month of 2021, while the remaining offs are weekend leaves.

Bank Holidays in November 2021

November 1: Banks in Bengaluru and Imphal will be closed due to Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut

November 3: Off for banks in Bengaluru due to Naraka Chaturdashi

November 4: Due to Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja, banks in almost all cities will remain closed

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja will see Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur have off

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba will be off for banks in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

November 10: Banks in Patna and Ranchi will be closed due to Chhath Puja/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

November 11: Patna banks will remain closed for Chhath Puja

November 12: Off day for Shillong banks due to Wangala Festival

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima will see banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar remain closed

November 22: Bengaluru banks will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23: Seng Kutsnem will see banks in Shillong remain closed

Weekend Bank Holidays in November

November 7: Sunday

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

November 21: Sunday

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday

Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays are divided into three categories. It includes holidays as mentioned under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Image: PTI