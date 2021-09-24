Bank Holidays In October: Banks To Stay Closed For 21 Days; Check Full List

The festive month of October is about to begin and will witness several bank holidays throughout. However, the pandemic situation has made everyone stay at home and do most of their work online. Even banking activities are done digitally and people don't need to go to their respective bank branches. Although, in case of any urgent work, people may need to go to the banks and thus know about all the bank holidays falling in the month. Read on to know more about bank holidays in the month of October.

Festivals that fall in October include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalaya Amavasya, Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi, Durga Puja, Id-E-Milad, and many more. Considering the upcoming series of holidays in October, it is recommended to complete bank-related work by this week to avoid any problems.

Bank holidays in October 2021

Banks will remain closed for a total of 21 days in October, including weekly offs and mandatory holidays. Among these, some are mandated by the Reserve Bank of India while some of the holidays fall on certain festivals according to the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Bank holidays in October 2021: State-wise list

October 1, 2021 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts in Gangtok

October 2, 2021 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti for all states

October 3, 2021 - Sunday

October 6, 2021 – Mahalaya Amavasye for Agartala, Bengaluru, and Kolkata

October 7, 2021 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi for Imphal

October 9, 2021 – 2nd Saturday

October 10, 2021 - Sunday

October 12, 2021 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) for Agartala and Kolkata

October 13, 2021 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) for Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

October 14, 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja for Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram

October 15, 2021 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) for all banks except those in Imphal and Shimla

October 16, 2021 – Durga Puja (Dasain) for Gangtok

October 17, 2021 - Sunday

October 18, 2021 – Kati Bihu for Guwahati

October 19, 2021 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat for Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram

October 20, 2021 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad for Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Shimla

October 22, 2021 – Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi for Jammu and Srinagar

October 23, 2021 – 4th Saturday

October 24, 2021 – Sunday

October 26, 2021 – Accession Day for Jammu and Srinagar

October 31, 2021 - Sunday

Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays are divided into three categories. It includes holidays as mentioned under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

