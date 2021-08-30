Bank Holidays In September: Banks To Remain Shut On These Days, Check State-wise List

The month of September is about to start and just like every month, this will also come with bank holidays. However, the pandemic situation has made everyone stay at home and do most of their work online. Even banking activities are done digitally and people don't need to go to their respective bank branches. Although, in case of any urgent work, people may need to go to the banks and thus need to know about all the bank holidays falling in the month. Read on to know more about bank holidays in the month of September.

Bank holidays in September 2021

Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in September, including weekly offs and mandatory holidays. Among these, some are mandated by the Reserve Bank of India while some of the holidays fall on certain festivals according to the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Festivals that fall in September include Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Indrajatra, etc. Considering the holidays scheduled in the month of September, it is recommended to complete bank-related work by this week to avoid any problems.

Bank holidays in September 2021: State-wise list

September 8, 2021: Banks in Guwahati will be closed on September 8 for the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

September 9, 2021: On the occasion of Haritalika Teej, banks will remain closed in Gangtok

September 10, 2021: To mark the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi, all the banks across the country will be closed on September 10.

September 11, 2021: Due to the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi, banks may observe a holiday.

September 17, 2021: On the occasion of Karma Puja, a bank holiday will be observed in Ranchi.

September 20, 2021: On the occasion of Indrajatra, banks in Gangtok will remain closed on September 20.

September 21, 2021: Several banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on this day due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays are divided into three categories. It includes holidays as mentioned under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)