Bank Holidays September 2022: Banks To Be Closed For Up To 14 Days; Check Full List Here

Banks will remain closed for up to 14 days in the month of September on account of the celebration of festivals and observance of special days across India. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September 2022. These holidays exclude the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

However, even though financial institutions will remain closed in the month of September, online banking activities will continue to work. While some bank holidays will be observed nationwide, others will be local holidays.

In the month of September, people across the country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, and Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets, namely, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

It is pertinent to mention that bank holidays vary in various states and are not observed by all banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Below is the list of Bank holidays in the month of September 2022:

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day

September 6: Karma Puja

September 7: First Onam

September 8: Thiruvonam

September 9: Indrajatra

September 10: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

September 26: Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

Here is the list of weekend leaves:

September 4: First Sunday

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Second Sunday

September 18: Third Sunday

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Fourth Sunday

Notably. the holidays that have been mentioned above except weekends, fall under the RBI's 'Negotiable Instruments Act'.

Types of Bank Holidays: