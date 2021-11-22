Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Shut For Five Days; Check full schedule

Beginning on Sunday, November 21, all banks in the private and public sectors across the country will be closed for up to five days out of seven. Banks were closed for up to 12 days earlier this month due to ongoing holidays such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. This means that banks in India were closed for up to 17 days during the month of November.

Bank holidays are implemented in accordance with a schedule published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, with the exception of a few national holidays, these days off do not normally conflict with one another because they are recognised on a state-by-state basis. This means that just selected branches of banks in their respective states will be closed on specific days. Banks, for example, would stay closed in Bengaluru on Kanakadasa Jayanthi, although services will be available throughout the country. Bank customers are generally advised to visit the branch closest to them to obtain a complete list of bank holidays.

Bank holiday categories

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that banks will be granted holidays in three categories. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts. Every bank throughout the country, including the public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed on these designated days.

All bank branches are closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25). Banks are also closed on holidays like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, and Good Friday. Except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, the RBI has declared Sunday a mandatory day of rest for all banks. However, because state holidays differ, lenders in your state may not be closed on all of those days.

According to the Reserve Bank's list of announced holidays for the month of November, all banks in the country, with the exception of those in Bengaluru, remained closed on Diwali, which fell on November 4. On November 19, most banks in India closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, however, others remained open in places such as Patna. Apart from that, only weekend leaves would be applicable to all banks in India on the same day.

Bank holidays this week

November 21: Sunday

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday

Despite the leaves, ATMs will continue to operate as usual on these days.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Shutterstock)