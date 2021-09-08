Bank Of Baroda Launches Digital Banking Platform 'bob World'; Check Features

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday launched its one-stop digital banking platform 'bob World'. The application will provide "seamless, contactless and effortless" banking services under a single roof. With over 220 services, the app, which is available in Google Play Store and App Store, will cover 95% of all retail banking services which can be accessed by domestic and international customers.

"With an ultra-modern look and feel, the app aims to provide an intuitive experience to the customers and is carefully crafted to balance the needs of the millennial users with that of the more experienced customers," the state-owned Bank of Baroda said in a release.

The 'bob World' allows you to open an under in 10 minutes with instant virtual debit card issuance and instant loan disbursals for selected loan products. The new Bank of Baroda app has also integrated e-commerce to offer a wholesome and rewarding experience. Since the bob World app launched on a pilot basis last month, it has been downloaded by over 50 lakh users.

Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda said, "The new corporate sub-brand for digital is testimony to our commitment to serve the customers across the world...With ''bob World'', we offer all our digital offerings under one umbrella so that the customer is provided with all digital services under one roof with a consistent experience."

Bob World App Features

What's new: bob World Benefits, bus booking, compare & shop, credit score, debit card controls, flight booking, hotel booking, UPI and invite and earn.

bob World Benefits, bus booking, compare & shop, credit score, debit card controls, flight booking, hotel booking, UPI and invite and earn. Financial Services: Fund transfer within the bank, fund transfer to other banks (via IMPS, NEFT, RTGS and UPI), recharge and bill pay, BOB card bill payments, buy FASTag, pre-approved personal loan, scan to pay, etc.

Fund transfer within the bank, fund transfer to other banks (via IMPS, NEFT, RTGS and UPI), recharge and bill pay, BOB card bill payments, buy FASTag, pre-approved personal loan, scan to pay, etc. Non-financial services: Mini statement, account balance, 360-degree view of account, cheque book-related services, change mPin, set transaction limits, change app password, etc.

Mini statement, account balance, 360-degree view of account, cheque book-related services, change mPin, set transaction limits, change app password, etc. Other services: Aadhaar update, transaction history, Branch/ATM locator, account statement, TDS certificate, set debit card PIN, interest certificate, buy gift card/reloadable card, etc.

Aadhaar update, transaction history, Branch/ATM locator, account statement, TDS certificate, set debit card PIN, interest certificate, buy gift card/reloadable card, etc. Services involving re-direction to host website: Locker, Demat, Insurance, Life certificate, NPS account opening, loans and BOB credit card.

Locker, Demat, Insurance, Life certificate, NPS account opening, loans and BOB credit card. Payments: NPS contribution and pay direct taxes.

(With inputs from agency)