Bank Of Baroda Opening Time, Closing Time, And More; Here Is A Complete Guide

Bank of Baroda is accustomed to serving the masses. The primary objective of the bank is to provide financial assistance to the public. Bank of Baroda offers services like banking, home loans, personal loans, money transfer, mortgage, and much more. The services are attracting more and more businesses and account holders according to the bank’s official website.

Bank of Baroda was reportedly founded by Maharaja of Baroda in July 1908. Along with thirteen other banks, Bank of Baroda was nationalised in 1969. Bank of Baroda is a profit-making bank, and the second-largest bank in the country. Here is a detailed guide on Bank of Baroda timings, including NEFT and RTGS timings.

What time does Bank of Baroda open?

Bank of Baroda opens at 10 am during the weekdays that is from Monday to Friday.

Bank of Baroda opens on working Saturdays is at 10 am as well. The bank works on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.

Bank of Baroda opening time might change in case of emergencies or other events.

The administration has the right to change Bank of Baroda opening time.

Customers can visit and find the solutions to their money management problems during Bank of Baroda's business hours.

What is the Bank of Baroda lunch time?

Bank of Baroda's lunch time is set in the afternoon between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Bank of Baroda employees take their lunch break on a shift basis to allow no disruption in service to the customers.

What is Bank of Baroda's closing time?

Bank of Baroda closing time is set at 4 pm on a weekday.

Bank of Baroda closing time is the same on all the working Saturday that is at 4 pm.

The bank does not work on the second and fourth Saturday.

Bank of Baroda closing time can vary on the days of any sudden government announcement or during public holidays.

What are the Bank of Baroda NEFT timings?

Bank of Baroda NEFT timings vary between weekdays and working days on a Saturday.

Bank of Baroda NEFT timings during working days are between 8 am to 6.30 pm.

Bank of Baroda NEFT timings for Sunday is not available as the bank does not provide the service on a Sunday.

Bank of Baroda NEFT timings will differ on the speed of the net and bank server

Bank of Baroda NEFT timings will not be available on some days. During these periods, one can use the IMPS for transactions, these are available on all days.

What are the Bank of Baroda RTGS timings?

Bank of Baroda RTGS timings vary according to weekdays and weekends.

Bank of Baroda RTGS timings on a weekday and working Saturday starts by 8 am and end by 4.30 pm.

Bank of Baroda RTGS timings and services are not available on certain days. During these times, one can use the IMPS for transactions.

Frequently asked questions regarding Bank of Baroda

How many branches does Bank of Baroda have in India?

Answer: As of March 2018, Bank of Baroda has over 5,500 branches across the country.

How many ATM machines does Bank of Baroda have in India?

Answer: There are over 10,000 Automated Teller Machines.

How many employees does Bank of Baroda have?

Answer: Bank of Baroda has employed over 55,000 employees across its branches.

Where is the Bank of Baroda headquarters?

Answer: Bank of Baroda has two headquarters, one in Gujrat and one in Mumbai

Are there any international branches of Bank of Baroda?

Answer: Bank of Baroda has 22 offices globally.

