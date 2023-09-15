Bank Of Baroda Unveils Festive Promotion With Competitive Loan Rates And Savings Account

Quick links:
Bank of Baroda | Image credit: Shutterstock
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has initiated a festive promotion called ‘BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang’, set to run until December 31, 2023. As part of this campaign, BoB is offering competitive interest rates on various loans and introducing four new savings account options. BoB is rolling out interest rates for home loans, car loans, personal loans, and education loans. Additionally, the bank has partnered with various brands in electronics, travel, and food segments to provide special festive offers and discounts to its debit and credit cardholders.
To expedite mortgage-based loan processing, the bank has established 112 Retail Asset Processing Centres (RAPC) across various cities.
Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda, said, "The festive season is approaching, and we are already witnessing increased demand in high-frequency indicators such as car sales and credit card spending. Bank of Baroda's festive campaign brings a suite of attractive offerings across savings accounts, loans, and credit and debit cards. These appealing festive offers, combined with the convenience of our digital platforms, aim to enhance the festive season experience for people, thereby contributing to increased demand."
Bank of Baroda is also presenting offers and discounts for its debit and credit cardholders this festive season, collaborating with leading brands across various categories.