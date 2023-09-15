Bank Of Baroda Unveils Festive Promotion With Competitive Loan Rates And Savings Account

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has initiated a festive promotion called ‘BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang’, set to run until December 31, 2023. As part of this campaign, BoB is offering competitive interest rates on various loans and introducing four new savings account options. BoB is rolling out interest rates for home loans, car loans, personal loans, and education loans. Additionally, the bank has partnered with various brands in electronics, travel, and food segments to provide special festive offers and discounts to its debit and credit cardholders.

Bank of Baroda's loan offers

Home loans- BoB is offering home loans with annual interest rates starting at 8.40 per cent during the festive period, with waived processing fees.

Car loans- Bank of Baroda car loans are starting at an interest rate of 8.70 per cent per annum during the festive season, with no processing fees.

Education loans- The bank has introduced a special interest rate starting at 8.55 per cent per annum for education loans, offering a discount of up to 60 basis points. This rate applies to students who have secured admissions in recognised premier educational institutions without the need for collateral.

Personal loans- Personal loans start at an annual interest rate of 10.10 per cent , featuring a discount of up to 80 basis points, and they come with no processing fees and higher loan limits of up to Rs 20 lakh. Borrowers have the option to choose between fixed and floating interest rates.

To expedite mortgage-based loan processing, the bank has established 112 Retail Asset Processing Centres (RAPC) across various cities.

New savings accounts

Bank of Baroda is also introducing a range of savings accounts to benefit its customers, including:

Bob LITE savings account: a lifetime no-minimum-balance account.

BOB BRO savings account: A zero-balance savings account tailored for students aged 16 to 25.

My Family My Bank/BOB Parivar Account: A family savings account designed to cater to the entire family's needs.

Baroda NRI PowerPack Account: An account designed for non-resident Indians.

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda, said, "The festive season is approaching, and we are already witnessing increased demand in high-frequency indicators such as car sales and credit card spending. Bank of Baroda's festive campaign brings a suite of attractive offerings across savings accounts, loans, and credit and debit cards. These appealing festive offers, combined with the convenience of our digital platforms, aim to enhance the festive season experience for people, thereby contributing to increased demand."

Bank of Baroda is also presenting offers and discounts for its debit and credit cardholders this festive season, collaborating with leading brands across various categories.