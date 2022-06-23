Last Updated:

Bank Of India Interest Rates On FDs Revised Post RBI Move To Hike Repo Rate; Check Details

Bank of India has revised interest rates on FDs post RBI's move to hike the repo rate. The new interest rates of the state-owned bank are between 2.85% & 5.50%.

Bank of India

The Bank of India (BOI), in a recent announcement, revised interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FD) of various tenures. The new rates are applicable from June 23. The decision of the Bank of India comes ata time other lenders increased their rates of interest following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to hike the repo rate in an attempt to control inflation. The new interest rates of the state-owned bank are between 2.85% and 5.50%.

Recently, a number of lenders raised their interest rates on loans and savings, including ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and Punjab National Bank. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI has unanimously resolved to focus on the withdrawal of accommodation and raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%. Lenders have raised lending interest rates as a result of it. The most recent official figures show that in May, retail inflation modestly decreased to 7.04%.

It is important to mention here that the Bank of India now offers 5.30% of interest on FDs for 1 year to 443 days. The new rate on deposits is 5.50% for 444 days and 5.40% for 445 days to less than three years. Notably, the bank will offer interest of 5.35 for the FDs over 3 years.

Bank of India's new interest rates are as follows:

Time period Type of citizen  Interest rates

 7 days to 45 days

  General Public

 2.85 per cent

 7 days to 45 days

  Senior citizen

 3.35 per cent

 46 days to 179 days

  General Public

 3.85 per cent

 46 days to 179 days

  Senior Citizen

 4.35 per cent

 180 days to 1 year

  General Public

 4.35 per cent

 180 days to 1 year

  Senior Citizen

 4.85 per cent

 1 year to 443 days

  General Public

 5.30 per cent

 1 year to 443 days

  Senior Citizen

 5.80 per cent

 445 days to less than 2 years

  General Public

 5.40 per cent

 445 days to less than 3 years

  Senior Citizen

 5.90 per cent

 Three years up to 10 years

  General Public

 5.35 per cent

 Three years up to 10 years

  Senior Citizen

 5.85 per cent
