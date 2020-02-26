Bank Of India Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time: Here Is A Complete Guide

Bank of India opening time and working hours are general information that account holders look for. Bank of India was founded in 1906 and has been owned by the government since nationalisation in 1969. It is a commercial bank with its headquarters in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It is said to be one of the top five banks in India.

Bank of India has more than 5000 branches, including 50+ offices outside India, as per reports. BOI is a founder member of Society for Worldwide Inter Bank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT). It facilitates the provision of cost-effective financial processing and communication services. If you are an account holder in Bank of India and want to know about its working hours and lunchtime, here's where you can find that information.

Bank of India details

Bank of India's working timing for urban and metro branches are from 9:45 am to 4:45 pm. The timing is from Monday to Friday.

The working timings of BOI for semi-urban regions are from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Timings for rural branches are the same as for the semi-urban branches.

Bank of India working hours and working days

Working Day Working Time Bank Of India Timings for Weekdays (Monday to Friday) 10.00 AM to 5:00 PM Bank Of India Timings on 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday of Month 10.00 AM to 5:00 PM Bank Of India Timings on 2nd and 4th Saturday of Month Closed Bank Of India Timings on Sundays Closed

Bank Of India's Lunch Timings

The Bank Of India lunch timings in metro/urban branches are generally half an hour. It is from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm. The staff takes lunch on rotation so that there is always someone at the counter to help the customers.

In the rural branches, the staff has the same lunch timings. But counters generally remain closed during 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Bank Of India Lunch Timing No Fixed time, generally between 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Bank Of India's NEFT and RTGS Timings

NEFT stands for National Electronic Funds Transfer. Funds are transferred to the credit account with the other participating Bank using RBI's NEFT service. RTGS stands for Real Time Gross Settlement. The RTGS system facilitates the transfer of funds from accounts in one bank to another on a "real-time". The RTGS system is the fastest possible interbank money transfer facility available through secure banking channels in India.

Currently, NEFT transactions can be done any time, however, credits to the beneficiary account shall be on the same day/ immediate next working depending on the time of payment and beneficiary bank.

Currently, RTGS timings on any given working day is 08:00 am – 4:30 pm on Regular days including Saturdays, except Second and Fourth Saturdays of the Month.

Bank Of India NEFT Timings NOT SPECIFIC Bank Of India RTGS Timings (Except 2nd and 4th Saturdays) 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

How many ATMs’ does Bank of India have?

Bank of India Total Number of ATMs 5750

How many branches does Bank of India have?

Particulars Number of Branches Rural 1831 Semi-urban 1454 Urban 811 Metro 993 Overseas 25 Total 5113

Disclaimer: The information provided is as of December 2019. Timings, above are subject to change. The information is according to the official website of the bank and leading online portals.