Bank Of India Opening Time, Closing Time, And Lunch Time: Here Is A Complete Guide

Bank of India opening time and working hours are general information that account holders look for. Bank of India was founded in 1906 and has been owned by the government since nationalisation in 1969. It is a commercial bank with its headquarters in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It is said to be one of the top five banks in India.
Bank of India has more than 5000 branches, including 50+ offices outside India, as per reports. BOI is a founder member of Society for Worldwide Inter Bank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT). It facilitates the provision of cost-effective financial processing and communication services. If you are an account holder in Bank of India and want to know about its working hours and lunchtime, here's where you can find that information.
|Working Day
|Working Time
|
Bank Of India Timings for Weekdays (Monday to Friday)
|
10.00 AM to 5:00 PM
|
Bank Of India Timings on 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday of Month
|
10.00 AM to 5:00 PM
|
Bank Of India Timings on 2nd and 4th Saturday of Month
|
Closed
|
Bank Of India Timings on Sundays
|
Closed
|
Bank Of India Lunch Timing
|
No Fixed time, generally between 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM
NEFT stands for National Electronic Funds Transfer. Funds are transferred to the credit account with the other participating Bank using RBI's NEFT service. RTGS stands for Real Time Gross Settlement. The RTGS system facilitates the transfer of funds from accounts in one bank to another on a "real-time". The RTGS system is the fastest possible interbank money transfer facility available through secure banking channels in India.
|Bank Of India NEFT Timings
|NOT SPECIFIC
|
Bank Of India RTGS Timings
(Except 2nd and 4th Saturdays)
|8:00 am to 4:30 pm
|
Bank of India Total Number of ATMs
|
5750
|
Particulars
|
Number of Branches
|
Rural
|
1831
|
Semi-urban
|
1454
|
Urban
|
811
|
Metro
|
993
|
Overseas
|
25
|
Total
|
5113
