Bank Of Maharashtra Logs 30 Pc Loan Growth; Total Business Crosses Rs 4 Lakh Cr In Q4

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has posted a credit growth of 29.59 per cent at Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the March quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 1.35 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2022, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The Pune-headquartered lender registered a 21.28 growth in total business to cross a milestone of Rs 4 lakh crore. At the end of March 2023, the total business (total advances and total deposits) increased to Rs 4.09 lakh crore as against Rs 3.37 lakh crore at the end of the previous fiscal.

Total deposits of the bank increased by 15.7 per cent to Rs 2.34 lakh crore as against Rs 2.02 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

During the quarter, it said, the Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) stood at 53.39 per cent of the total deposits.

With regard to Credit Deposit (CD) ratio, it said, the number has increased to 74.87 per cent at the end of March 31, 2023 as against 66.85 per cent in the previous year end.

Gross investment of the bank stood at Rs 69,215 during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23.