Banking System Liquidity Slips Into Deficit For The First Time In FY24

Banking system liquidity in India: The banking system liquidity in India has slipped into deficit for the first time in FY24. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s temporary liquidity withdrawal move and tax outflows. On August 21, liquidity in the banking system stood at a deficit of Rs 23,600 crore, the RBI data showed.

At the beginning of the month, the banking system liquidity had hit a high of Rs 2.8 lakh crore. However, since then, there has been a constant decline in this figure, especially after the banks were instructed by the RBI to hold an incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) of 10 per cent on increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, which has led to the withdrawal of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Earlier on August 13, the RBI data showed that the liquidity in the system stood at Rs 1.21 lakh crore, marking a decline of a staggering Rs 1.42 lakh crore in mere three days, as on August 10, the central bank data showed that the figure stood at Rs 2.64 lakh. The rapid drop had come shortly after RBI’s move to introduce the incremental CRR in order to drain excess liquidity. On July 4, the banking system liquidity had reached Rs 2 lakh crore on account of the deposit of the soon-to-be-discontinued Rs 2,000 notes.

When talking about the incremental CRR in the press conference after the latest Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had estimated that the move would reduce liquidity by around Rs 1 lakh crore, and so, the reduction till August 13 was in line with the estimates. However, the liquidity has now entered deficit, declining more than Das’ estimates.