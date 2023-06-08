'Banks Will Issue RuPay Prepaid Forex Cards': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hailed the operations of the RuPay debit and credit cards issued in India. He further added that this is also one of the most popular and mentioned modes of payment abroad. This proposal announced at the final part of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting calls for 'Internationalising issuance and acceptance of RuPay cards.' The Governor further in the Monetary Policy Announcement said that the RuPay debit and credit cards issued by banks in India are gaining increased acceptance abroad.

As a result of which, the Governor, as part of the Monetary Policy Statement, announced the issuance of RuPay forex cards by the Indian bank. This move was made by the central bank considering the popularity of RuPay cards, which are used in international and domestic operations worldwide.

"RuPay Debit and Credit cards issued by banks in India are gaining increased acceptance abroad. It has now been decided to permit issuance of RuPay Prepaid Forex cards by banks. This will expand the payment options for Indians travelling abroad. Further, RuPay cards will be enabled for issuance in foreign jurisdictions. These measures will expand the reach and acceptance of RuPay cards globally," Das said in his announcement

The announced proposal is expected to increase the payment options for Indians travelling abroad. The move announced today is also expected to be introduced in further jurisdictions across the world as time goes by. The decision also takes into account the increasing expansion of RuPay cards across the globe.

Indians at present are dependent on cash transactions and other forex cards operating within the bank to do foreign travel and foreign expenditure. The integration of RuPay into UPI is also termed to be the biggest advancement and this step by the Government will also enable more growth in UPI transactions as well. The Indian payments and digital ecosystem has been in talks since a long time. UPI, termed to be the master of all, has proved to be the most beneficial and effective way of making payments, which has also started gaining more traction in countries other than India.

Apart from this announcement, the RBI Governor has also given projections of the GDP and inflation in the current fiscal year. The major highlight of today's Monetary Policy Decision has been to keep the repo rate constant at 6.5 per cent. The Governor also announced that the Rs 2,000 note deposit to the banks has also helped maintain system liquidity.