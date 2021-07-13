Banned Chinese App Shein To Be Relaunched In India As A Seller For Amazon

E-commerce platform Shein which was banned by the Indian government last year is set to re-enter the Indian market as an Amazon seller. As per reports, Shein is going to be released during Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. This sale is scheduled to be launched from midnight of July 26 till July 27.

Shein India to be relaunched as a seller for Amazon

The news of Shein being relaunched in India was covered by Business Insider. The makers of Shein have not released any official statement about the same. Their website still remains unchanged and it says, “Dear customers, to make timely adjustments, we decided to temporarily pause new orders from India starting from 11th of July, until we can reach a new agreement with the government and the ban order is lifted.” There is no specific reason as to why the makers have not released any official statement about the same. Shein was amongst the 250 Chinese applications that were banned between June to September last year.

Just like Shein, Battlegrounds Mobile India also managed to make a comeback into the Indian market after PUBG Mobile was banned. PUBG Mobile is a South Korean game but because of relations with Chinese based company, Tencent Games, it was banned from Indian servers. They have now broken terms with Tencent Game for India and have launched the game with Krafton for the users. The popularity of this game being released was a lot amongst the gamers. Krafton also revealed that they managed to pull in about 38 million users to their game in just 2 weeks of being released.

The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked the apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that the apps are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.

The US also issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat to safeguard national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

(With PTI inputs)