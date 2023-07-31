Benchmark Yield Rise For Second Month Amid Rising Inflation Fears

Government bond yields rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, leading the benchmark yield higher for a second straight month, on fears that local inflation may spike again, forcing the Reserve Bank of India to delay rate cuts.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.17 per cent, after ending the previous session at 7.16 per cent. The yield rose six basis points (bps) in July, after having risen 13 bps in June.

Federal Reserve rate hike

The benchmark yield had dropped to 7.05 per cent in mid-July but changed course after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 bps and signalled another hike this year.

"With Fed indicating that their rate hike cycle has not ended, and food and vegetable prices indicating that (India's) inflation will spike again in July, it does not bode well for local bonds as the rate hike cycle is not yet over," said Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance.

While the market is not convinced of another Fed hike this year, the odds of which are just 20 per cent, traders expect rates to remain high for a longer period of time.

This bearish sentiment has led to a jump in US yields and, subsequently, in Indian yields.

Traders also remain worried about rising local inflation which could force the RBI into a hawkish stance at its policy meeting on Aug. 10.

The retail inflation jumped to 4.81 per cent in June, after easing for four months. Economists estimate inflation topped 6 per cent in July, breaching the upper end of the RBI's medium-term target.

While the RBI is holding rates, it has stressed it intends to reach an inflation target of 4 per cent.

The recent inflation spike has prompted investors to push back rate cut expectations by at least a quarter to the middle of 2024. A sustained rise in prices could prompt further repricing.